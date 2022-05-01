Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Clarivate worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,157,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Clarivate by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,309,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

