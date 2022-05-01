Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 343,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $15,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter worth $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

