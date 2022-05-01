Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.90 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after buying an additional 396,402 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,547,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,320,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,986,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE opened at $147.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.69 and a 12 month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.59.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.