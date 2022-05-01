Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 92,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.29.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

