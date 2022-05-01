Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.53 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

