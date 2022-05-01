Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $27.26 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $27,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.28.

NYSE HUM opened at $444.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.26. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

