Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $29 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

MSCI opened at $421.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.21 and a 200 day moving average of $557.87. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.33 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

