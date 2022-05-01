Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $24,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $185.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.70. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

