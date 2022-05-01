Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,458 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.19. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

