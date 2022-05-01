Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.20% of Repligen worth $29,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,688,000 after purchasing an additional 51,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $218,643,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Repligen by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,264,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.88.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.78. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

