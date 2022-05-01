Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 72,204 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,204 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.38. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.