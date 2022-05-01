Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,147.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 10,883 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.64.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

