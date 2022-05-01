Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.46% of RBC Bearings worth $26,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $168.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.80. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.