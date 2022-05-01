Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $171.00 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $149.90 and a one year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.52.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

