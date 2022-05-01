Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $27,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after buying an additional 162,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,813,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $149.90 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.52.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

