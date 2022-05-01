Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 29,843 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,843 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $31,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,058,000 after acquiring an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,751,000 after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $157.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,759,245. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

