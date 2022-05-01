Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 311,603 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 311,603 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 73,110 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 148,175 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,631,000 after buying an additional 42,794 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

INTC stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.