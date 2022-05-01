Navcoin (NAV) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,398.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $53,398.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005141 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001815 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007500 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,381,630 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

