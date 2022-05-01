Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,500 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the March 31st total of 222,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

NMM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. 178,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,539. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $888.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 72.38%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

