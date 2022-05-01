NEAR Protocol Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.77 or 0.00030620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $7.94 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,764,292 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

