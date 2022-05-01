Needham & Company LLC Increases CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $77.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.73. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 0.91.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

