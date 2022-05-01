Needham & Company LLC Trims MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Target Price to $65.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised MaxLinear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE:MXL opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.29. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.99.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $56,653,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,494,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $821,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.