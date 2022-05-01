Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

NEPT opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Neptune Wellness Solutions ( NASDAQ:NEPT Get Rating ) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,151,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 723,480 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.