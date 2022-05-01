Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.06 Million

Brokerages expect Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $47.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.40 million. Nerdy posted sales of $34.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year sales of $198.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $253.50 million to $267.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nerdy.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 294,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. Nerdy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nerdy in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

