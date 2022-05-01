NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71,149 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NetEase by 28.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,306,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,556,000 after acquiring an additional 887,504 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 4,445,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,328,000 after acquiring an additional 583,113 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,772,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 315,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $4.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.62 and a 1 year high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.