New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Cap of $28.62 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $28.62 million and approximately $957,345.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, New BitShares has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.51 or 0.07236698 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

