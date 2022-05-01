NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.
NREF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $337.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1,054.09, a quick ratio of 1,054.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.
