Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

