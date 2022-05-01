Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 158,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NJDCY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 245,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,092. Nidec has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nidec from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

