Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.81 to $1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88.

NLSN stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Nielsen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc bought 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after buying an additional 187,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

