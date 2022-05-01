Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.

Nikola stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Nikola has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nikola by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

