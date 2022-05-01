Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $180,413.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.07 or 0.07231676 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.32 or 0.00255040 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00732723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00572865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00068311 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00301664 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,842,460,235 coins and its circulating supply is 9,275,460,235 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

