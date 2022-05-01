Nimiq Tops One Day Trading Volume of $200,430.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $21.42 million and $200,430.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,874.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.94 or 0.07310764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00258644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00741407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014622 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.92 or 0.00554251 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00071187 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00315135 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,845,651,067 coins and its circulating supply is 9,278,651,067 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

