Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the March 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.53. 33,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73. Nitto Denko has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

