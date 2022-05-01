Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

