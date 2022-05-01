Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,285 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.40% of Nordson worth $59,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nordson by 106.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $215.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.