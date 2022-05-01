Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 1,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,029. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $7,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.