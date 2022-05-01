Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $40.07 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $38.42 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The stock has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

In related news, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

