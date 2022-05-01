Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 24.81%.

NRIM stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.69. Northrim BanCorp has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $47.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.35 per share, with a total value of $108,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 3,650 shares of company stock worth $160,115 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Northrim BanCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 249,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrim BanCorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

