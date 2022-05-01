Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $450.00 at UBS Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

NOC opened at $439.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $446.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.50. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

