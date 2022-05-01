Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.55. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.07%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 355,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

