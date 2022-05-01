NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $142,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,414.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

