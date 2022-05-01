Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 53,190 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $20.03. 11,933,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,953,381. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.