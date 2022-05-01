Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $29.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $229.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

