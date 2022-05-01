Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in April

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 9,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.62. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $57.85 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

About Novozymes A/S (Get Rating)

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.