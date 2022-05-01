Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.64.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded down $5.87 on Friday, reaching $154.78. 6,063,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,313. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $81.27 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

