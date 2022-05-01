Nutrien (NTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$3.23 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.88 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at C$126.24 on Friday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$147.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$126.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 26.03%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$96.45.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

