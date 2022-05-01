NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.90. 2,892,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.39.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.