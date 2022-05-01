O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after purchasing an additional 927,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 422,483 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

