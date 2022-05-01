Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $486.25 Million

Brokerages predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) will post sales of $486.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $444.50 million to $528.00 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $498.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 1,238,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 3.03. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,822,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $11,537,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,299,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,320,000 after acquiring an additional 964,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

